Dr. Adrian Priesol, MD
Dr. Adrian Priesol, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-4148
Massachusetts Eye and Ear Longwood800 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 936-6160
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I had an excellent first appointment with Dr Priesol. He was thorough, concise, patient and addressed every question and concern I had. He was extremely compassionate as well. He laid out a clear path, ordered a battery of tests and overall I feel extremely fortunate to be under his care. The staff is absolutely fantastic in scheduling and accommodating out of state patients.
About Dr. Adrian Priesol, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- University of Toronto
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Priesol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priesol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priesol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priesol has seen patients for Vertigo, Ataxia and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priesol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Priesol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priesol.
