Dr. Popescu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrian Popescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Popescu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Popescu works at
Locations
Allegheny University Hospitals1800 Lombard St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19146 Directions (215) 893-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Popescu is an understated, wry miracle worker. I have degenerative bone disease -- I am wheeled into his office and I WALK out -- he is a light of hope for patients who have serious pain issues and don't think life is worth living. Pain is so dis-spiriting -- the doctor just injected my knee this morning -- there are no words to describe the elation of less pain. Thank you Dr. Popescu
About Dr. Adrian Popescu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1093871774
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popescu works at
Dr. Popescu has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Popescu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popescu.
