Dr. Adrian Park, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at AAMC OB/GYN Hospitalist in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.