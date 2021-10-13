Dr. Adrian Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Park, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
-
1
Aamc-pediatric Hospitalists2001 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-1000
- 2 2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 105, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Caring surgeon, working with a very competent team. We appreciated the time Dr. Parks took to respond to all our questions in a manner we could understand. The results of the surgery have been spectacular
About Dr. Adrian Park, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1376567099
Education & Certifications
- MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.