Dr. Adrian O'Malley, MD
Dr. Adrian O'Malley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Retina Center Northwest9800 Levin Rd NW Ste 102, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 307-0300
Retina Center Northwest675 N 5th Ave Ste 3A, Sequim, WA 98382 Directions (360) 307-0300
Highly recommend the ophthalmological, and specifically the retinal expertise of Dr Adrian O'Malley. To put my condition in perspective he drew me back from the brink of blindness in one eye through two successful vitrectomies (eye surgeries). In a another surgery, he saved the sight in my other eye. As one may imagine, my gratitude for continued sight is immeasurable. Dr O'Malley's knowledge, skill & expertise has enabled me to continue to see, and in turn, afforded me self-sufficiency. which when considered is a gift beyond measure. My gratefulness will live with me for the rest of my days and beyond. Dr O'Malley, my greatest thanks to you, your impeccable work has a far reaching affect.
- Casey Eye Inst/Oregon Hlth Sci Univ
- Univ WA
- Univ WA
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
