Dr. Adrian Michael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Michael, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM.
Dr. Michael works at
Locations
1
Arthritis Treatment Specialists LLC1770 TIERRA DE MESILLA, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Directions (575) 526-9189
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, easy to understand, very thorough, answers questions completely, takes the time to fully review your current labs and tests, excellent staff and office environment. I have my Rituxan infusions done at his office twice a year and it is very comfortable, plus the woman who performs the procedure is excellent and caring.
About Dr. Adrian Michael, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1992844989
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
