Dr. Adrian Marimon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Marimon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Marimon works at
Locations
Kendall OB/GYN Care, Inc.1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-5640Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Kendall OBGYN11760 SW 40th St Ste 518, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 553-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
El es super generoso y un magnifico doctor agradecido de que haya sido el doctor que trajo a mis dos bebes a este mundo
About Dr. Adrian Marimon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1770718058
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marimon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marimon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marimon has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marimon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marimon speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Marimon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marimon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marimon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marimon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.