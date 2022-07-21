Dr. Adrian Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Ma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Ma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
Dr. Ma works at
Locations
-
1
Adrian O Ma MD200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 215, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 683-9876Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ma is an excellent doctor who saved my mom's life. My mom was hospitalized at RMC San Jose in March 2022 with refractory CHF secondary to failing bioprosthetic aortic valve. She was dying as no doctor at RMC can treat her. Due to the logistics and insurance issues, my mom was not able to be transferred to Stanford for aortic valve replacement. While everyone was giving up, Dr Ma still pursued on coordinating the transfer. He personally spent days contacting Stanford and my mom's insurance company. At the last minutes, my mom was approved to be transferred to Stanford and underwent an aortic valve replacement. She has been recovering and doing well. Our family is very thankful to Dr Ma's dedication and caring of our mom.
About Dr. Adrian Ma, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1952305971
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- Cook County Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ma speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
