Dr. Adrian Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrian Lopez, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from Luiz Razetti Medical School, Central University of Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
-
2
Cooper Surgery at Sicklerville500 Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adrian Lopez, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1164861498
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt Cancer Center, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL
- Drexel University, Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Luiz Razetti Medical School, Central University of Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
