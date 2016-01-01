See All General Surgeons in Camden, NJ
Dr. Adrian Lopez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adrian Lopez, MD

Breast Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adrian Lopez, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from Luiz Razetti Medical School, Central University of Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Lopez works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ with other offices in Sicklerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden
    2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Surgery at Sicklerville
    500 Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence
Breast Cancer Surgery
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence
Breast Cancer Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?

Photo: Dr. Adrian Lopez, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adrian Lopez, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lopez to family and friends

Dr. Lopez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lopez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adrian Lopez, MD.

About Dr. Adrian Lopez, MD

Specialties
  • Breast Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1164861498
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Moffitt Cancer Center, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL
Fellowship
Residency
  • Drexel University, Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
Residency
Medical Education
  • Luiz Razetti Medical School, Central University of Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Cooper University Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adrian Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.