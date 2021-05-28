Overview

Dr. Adrian Legaspi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Medico Militar, Universidad Del Ejercito Y Fuerza Aerea and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Legaspi works at Steward Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.