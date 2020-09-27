Overview

Dr. Adrian Lavina, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Lavina works at Retina Care Specialists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.