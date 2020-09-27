Dr. Lavina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrian Lavina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Lavina, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Lavina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Retina Care Specialists3399 Pga Blvd Ste 350, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 624-0099Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Stuart Eye Institute2090 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (561) 624-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavina?
I think Dr. Lavina is not only an excellent doctor but is also compassionate. He didn't rush his exam and answered all my questions. When my mother went to him, my sister in another state had questions and he telephoned her personally to explain his diagnosis. I would recommend him to my dearest family and friends.
About Dr. Adrian Lavina, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447279609
Education & Certifications
- Vancouver Hosp-U British Columbia
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavina works at
Dr. Lavina has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lavina speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.