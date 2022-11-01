Dr. Adrian Harvey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Harvey, DO
Overview
Dr. Adrian Harvey, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Harvey works at
Locations
Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists800 5th Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-4280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harvey genuinely took the time to sit and discuss with me my options and spoke in a clear, concise manner.
About Dr. Adrian Harvey, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Finnish and Spanish
- 1144456674
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
- Advocate Bromenn Medical Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harvey speaks Finnish and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.