Overview

Dr. Adrian Harvey, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harvey works at North Texas Neurosurgical And Spine Center in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.