Dr. Adrian Hamburger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Hamburger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Hamburger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Dr. Hamburger works at
Locations
-
1
Westerly Hospital25 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 348-3865
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group35 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 348-3865
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamburger?
The best. Great listener, very consern about your pain.
About Dr. Adrian Hamburger, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1720069669
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Sinai Hospital
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamburger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamburger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamburger works at
Dr. Hamburger has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamburger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamburger speaks French and German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamburger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamburger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamburger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamburger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.