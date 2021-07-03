See All Dermatologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Adrian Guevara, MD

Dermatology
3 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adrian Guevara, MD is a Dermatologist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University Ok

Dr. Guevara works at Epiphany Dermatology - El Paso (Mesa Hills), TX in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epiphany Dermatology PA
    310 S Mesa Hills Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 351-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Folliculitis
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Folliculitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jul 03, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. Guevara for several years. Able to schedule appointments quickly online. Friendly and efficient staff. Short wait times in the office. I have had two Mohs procedures, and several other issues handled with professionalism and efficiency. I have had poor luck with other dermatologists in the past. Love the treatment I receive at Dr. Guevara's office.
    Becky B — Jul 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Adrian Guevara, MD
    About Dr. Adrian Guevara, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104898188
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ok
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brackenridge Austin Med Edu Prgms
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrian Guevara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guevara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guevara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guevara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guevara works at Epiphany Dermatology - El Paso (Mesa Hills), TX in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Guevara’s profile.

    Dr. Guevara has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guevara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Guevara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guevara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guevara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guevara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

