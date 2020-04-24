See All General Surgeons in Lady Lake, FL
Dr. Adrian Finol-Hernandez, MD

General Surgery
Dr. Adrian Finol-Hernandez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Finol-Hernandez works at Dr. Adrian J Finol-Hernandez MD PA in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Farhaad C. Golkar M.D., P.A.
    920 Rolling Acres Rd Unit 201, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 775-4833
    Adrian J. Finol, MD PA
    1501 N US Highway 441 Ste 1108, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 775-4833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Port Placements or Replacements
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Treatment frequency

Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 24, 2020
    Dr. Finol and his staff were all exceptional. I was able to get in on short notice. He answered all my questions. My procedure went very well and he personally looked in on me every day. When I have called, I get to speak with his nurse Angie, who is excellent. I cannot recommend them any more highly.
    About Dr. Adrian Finol-Hernandez, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205860962
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Medical Center Hospital
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrian Finol-Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finol-Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finol-Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finol-Hernandez has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finol-Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Finol-Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finol-Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finol-Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finol-Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

