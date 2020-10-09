See All Dermatologists in Biloxi, MS
Dr. Adrian Dobrescu, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adrian Dobrescu, MD is a Dermatologist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Dobrescu works at NOLA Dermatology in Biloxi, MS with other offices in Kenner, LA, Mandeville, LA, New Orleans, LA and Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NOLA Dermatology
    2318 Pass Rd Ste 6, Biloxi, MS 39531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 299-7333
  2. 2
    NOLA Dermatology Kenner
    3715 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 899-6652
  3. 3
    NOLA Dermatology Northshore
    3902 Highway 22, Mandeville, LA 70471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 899-6652
  4. 4
    NOLA Dermatology
    9930 Lake Forest Blvd Ste B, New Orleans, LA 70127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 899-6652
  5. 5
    NOLA Dermatology
    6042 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 899-6652
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    NOLA Dermatology Lakeview
    131 W Harrison Ave # A, New Orleans, LA 70124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 899-6652
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Perdido Key Office
    12385 Sorrento Rd Ste D4, Pensacola, FL 32507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 696-2732
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pigmented Lesions Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Adrian Dobrescu, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336316959
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrian Dobrescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobrescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobrescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobrescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobrescu has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobrescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobrescu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobrescu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobrescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobrescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

