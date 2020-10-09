Dr. Adrian Dobrescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobrescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Dobrescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Dobrescu, MD is a Dermatologist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
NOLA Dermatology2318 Pass Rd Ste 6, Biloxi, MS 39531 Directions (407) 299-7333
NOLA Dermatology Kenner3715 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 899-6652
NOLA Dermatology Northshore3902 Highway 22, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (504) 899-6652
NOLA Dermatology9930 Lake Forest Blvd Ste B, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 899-6652
NOLA Dermatology6042 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 899-6652Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
NOLA Dermatology Lakeview131 W Harrison Ave # A, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (504) 899-6652Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Perdido Key Office12385 Sorrento Rd Ste D4, Pensacola, FL 32507 Directions (850) 696-2732Friday9:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is professional, friendly and kind. Dr. Adrian Dobrescu is caring, knowledgeable and helpful. I highly recommend this dermatologist!!!
About Dr. Adrian Dobrescu, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Health Sciences Center
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobrescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobrescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobrescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobrescu has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobrescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dobrescu speaks Romanian.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobrescu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobrescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobrescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobrescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.