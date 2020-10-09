Overview

Dr. Adrian Dobrescu, MD is a Dermatologist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Dobrescu works at NOLA Dermatology in Biloxi, MS with other offices in Kenner, LA, Mandeville, LA, New Orleans, LA and Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.