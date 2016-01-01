See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Adrian De Castro-Quiros, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adrian De Castro-Quiros, MD

Psychiatry
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adrian De Castro-Quiros, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. De Castro-Quiros works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Atrium Medical Offices
    11760 SW 40th St Ste 539, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 228-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. De Castro-Quiros?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Adrian De Castro-Quiros, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adrian De Castro-Quiros, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. De Castro-Quiros to family and friends

Dr. De Castro-Quiros' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. De Castro-Quiros

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adrian De Castro-Quiros, MD.

About Dr. Adrian De Castro-Quiros, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144614660
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. De Castro-Quiros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. De Castro-Quiros works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. De Castro-Quiros’s profile.

Dr. De Castro-Quiros has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Castro-Quiros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. De Castro-Quiros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Castro-Quiros.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Castro-Quiros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Castro-Quiros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Adrian De Castro-Quiros, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.