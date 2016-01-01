Dr. De Castro-Quiros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrian De Castro-Quiros, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrian De Castro-Quiros, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. De Castro-Quiros works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Atrium Medical Offices11760 SW 40th St Ste 539, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 228-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Castro-Quiros?
About Dr. Adrian De Castro-Quiros, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1144614660
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Castro-Quiros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Castro-Quiros works at
Dr. De Castro-Quiros has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Castro-Quiros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Castro-Quiros speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. De Castro-Quiros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Castro-Quiros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Castro-Quiros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Castro-Quiros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.