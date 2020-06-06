Overview

Dr. Adrian Dan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Dan works at Summa Health Medical Group Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery for NE Ohio in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.