Dr. Adrian Dan, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrian Dan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Locations
Summa Health Medical Group Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery for NE Ohio95 Arch St Ste 240, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 761-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate, thorough and takes the time necessary to explain in laymen’s terms. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Adrian Dan, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1588634562
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Michigan State University
- Sparrow Hospital
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.