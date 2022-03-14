See All Physical Therapists in Miami, FL
Dr. Adrian Cristian, MD

Rehabilitation
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adrian Cristian, MD is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Cristian works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Gait Abnormality
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Gait Abnormality

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Functional Orthotic Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 14, 2022
I received very professional care
— Mar 14, 2022
About Dr. Adrian Cristian, MD

  • Rehabilitation
  • 32 years of experience
  • English, Romanian and Spanish
  • 1619983400
Education & Certifications

  • Rehabilitation Medicine, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, N.Y., Served as Chief Resident
  • Internal Medicine, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Queens, N.Y.
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
  • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adrian Cristian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cristian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cristian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cristian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cristian works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cristian’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Cristian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cristian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cristian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cristian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

