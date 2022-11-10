See All Allergists & Immunologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Adrian Casillas, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Adrian Casillas, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with UCLA Med Center

Dr. Casillas works at Providence Allergy Associates in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Providence Allergy Associates
    1575 N Resler Dr Ste D, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 975-7404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Adrian Casillas, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871528125
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrian Casillas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casillas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casillas works at Providence Allergy Associates in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Casillas’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Casillas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casillas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casillas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casillas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

