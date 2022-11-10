Dr. Adrian Casillas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Casillas, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrian Casillas, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with UCLA Med Center
Dr. Casillas works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Allergy Associates1575 N Resler Dr Ste D, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 975-7404
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to see him a few years ago because I had to file an ADA claim due to employees in office pouring all their cologne and perfume on themselves every day. Now, the company changed insurance companies & he is no longer on my plan. He is good. Too bad I have to find another allergist.
About Dr. Adrian Casillas, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
- 1871528125
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casillas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casillas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casillas works at
Dr. Casillas speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Casillas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casillas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casillas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casillas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.