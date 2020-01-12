Dr. Adrian Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They completed their fellowship with Hand Surgery Fellowship, Thomas Jefferson University, The Philadelphia Hand Center, Philadelphia, Pa
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Saint Elizabeth Boardman Health Center8401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-2929
Boardman Hand Surgery8423 Market St Ste 205, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-3126
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Mother had right hip surgery on Oct. 27, 2019; we highly recommend Dr. Adrian Butler. He is very kind, caring and knowledgeable. Dr. goes out of his way to answer all concerns. We are blessed to have such an awesome doctor as in Dr. Butler.
About Dr. Adrian Butler, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1457473597
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery Fellowship, Thomas Jefferson University, The Philadelphia Hand Center, Philadelphia, Pa
- Allegheny General Hospital Department Of Orthopedic Surgery, Pittsburgh, Pa
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Butler speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.