Overview

Dr. Adrian Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They completed their fellowship with Hand Surgery Fellowship, Thomas Jefferson University, The Philadelphia Hand Center, Philadelphia, Pa



Dr. Butler works at Akron Children's at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Boardman, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.