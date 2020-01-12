See All Hand Surgeons in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Adrian Butler, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adrian Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They completed their fellowship with Hand Surgery Fellowship, Thomas Jefferson University, The Philadelphia Hand Center, Philadelphia, Pa

Dr. Butler works at Akron Children's at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Boardman, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Saint Elizabeth Boardman Health Center
    8401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512
    Boardman Hand Surgery
    8423 Market St Ste 205, Boardman, OH 44512

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Centene
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 12, 2020
    Mother had right hip surgery on Oct. 27, 2019; we highly recommend Dr. Adrian Butler. He is very kind, caring and knowledgeable. Dr. goes out of his way to answer all concerns. We are blessed to have such an awesome doctor as in Dr. Butler.
    Barbara W. — Jan 12, 2020
    About Dr. Adrian Butler, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1457473597
    Education & Certifications

    Hand Surgery Fellowship, Thomas Jefferson University, The Philadelphia Hand Center, Philadelphia, Pa
    Allegheny General Hospital Department Of Orthopedic Surgery, Pittsburgh, Pa
    Indiana University School of Medicine
    Indiana University
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
