Dr. Adrian Birladeanu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adrian Birladeanu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Apdss650 Howe Ave Ste 600, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 953-7571
Allmed Medical Corp.701 Howe Ave Ste C3, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 972-1100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1386818607
- California State University
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Birladeanu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birladeanu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birladeanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birladeanu has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birladeanu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Birladeanu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birladeanu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birladeanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birladeanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.