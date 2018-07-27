See All Nephrologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Adrian Baudy, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adrian Baudy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.

Dr. Baudy works at Tulane Internal Medicine Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Tulane Internal Medicine Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 (504) 988-1001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tulane Medical Center
  University Medical Center New Orleans

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Based Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Potassium Disorders Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Biopsy Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2018
    This doctor is amazing! Young knowledge and great bedside manner.
    Mary in New Orleans — Jul 27, 2018
    About Dr. Adrian Baudy, MD

    Nephrology
    13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1154555654
    Education & Certifications

    Tulane
    Tulane Mc
    Tulane Mc
    Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrian Baudy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baudy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baudy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baudy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baudy works at Tulane Internal Medicine Clinic in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Baudy’s profile.

    Dr. Baudy has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baudy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baudy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baudy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baudy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baudy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

