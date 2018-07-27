Dr. Adrian Baudy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baudy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Baudy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Tulane Internal Medicine Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-1001
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Baudy?
This doctor is amazing! Young knowledge and great bedside manner.
About Dr. Adrian Baudy, MD
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1154555654
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- Tulane Mc
- Tulane Mc
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baudy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baudy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baudy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baudy works at
Dr. Baudy has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baudy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baudy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baudy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baudy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baudy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.