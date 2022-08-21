Dr. Adrian Baddar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baddar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Baddar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Baddar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Locations
Hampton Roads Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine730 Thimble Shoals Blvd Ste 130, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-1554
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Both surgeries were perfect. Nothing could have worked out better. Practically no wait time at the office and staff was friendly. Dr Baddar explained everything. No problem with scheduling. Would go back to him but hope I don’t have to.
About Dr. Adrian Baddar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1811966708
Education & Certifications
- Adult Reconstruction
- Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baddar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baddar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baddar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Baddar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddar.
