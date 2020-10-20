Dr. Akhavan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrian Akhavan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Akhavan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Akhavan works at
Locations
1
Podiatry Foot and Ankle Surgical Group of South Fla.7000 W 12th Ave Ste 1, Hialeah, FL 33014 Directions (305) 558-0444
2
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 558-0444
3
Hialeah Hospital651 E 25th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 558-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Daisy Lopez. I have Dr. Akhavan for a few years . He is an excellent specialist . I follow his recommendations every time that I have a problem . The staff office is very nice and very good comunication. I love him and we have another families members using his services . Thanks Dr.my recommendation is 100%.
About Dr. Adrian Akhavan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1235372061
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
