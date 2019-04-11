See All Ophthalmologists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Adria Burrows, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adria Burrows, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Burrows works at NJ Eye And Ear in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ and New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NJ Eye And Ear
    1016 Main Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 546-5700
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Englewood Eye Center LLC
    71 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-7676
  3. 3
    Pro. Physical Therapy
    50 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 477-4250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acquired Coloboma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contact Lens Treatment
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera
Exophoria
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Leucocoria
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinoblastoma
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus Surgery
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burrows?

    Apr 11, 2019
    Good
    — Apr 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adria Burrows, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adria Burrows, MD.

    About Dr. Adria Burrows, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841298932
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burrows has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrows. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrows.

