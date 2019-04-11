Dr. Burrows has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adria Burrows, MD
Overview
Dr. Adria Burrows, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Burrows works at
Locations
NJ Eye And Ear1016 Main Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 546-5700Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
Englewood Eye Center LLC71 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (212) 241-7676
Pro. Physical Therapy50 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 477-4250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adria Burrows, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Russian
- 1841298932
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrows accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrows works at
Dr. Burrows speaks French and Russian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrows. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrows.
