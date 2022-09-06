Dr. Adrea Samoleski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samoleski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrea Samoleski, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrea Samoleski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Samoleski works at
Locations
-
1
Conviva Care Center West Delray5350 W Atlantic Ave Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 496-5677
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Samoleski?
I love Dr. Samoleski! After spending the first 3 years down here with an distant and unavailable doctor I made a change. I am absolutely amazed at how attentive and caring Dr. Samoleski is. Over the last year or so I have had several significant issues which she has stayed on top of. She contacts my specialists (who tell me she has called and is concerned) and makes sure she is aware of all they are doing. Calls me directly to check on me when something is wrong or when results come in. Takes care of prescriptions immediately. I am 76 and have NEVER had a doctor show me this kind of concern and leave me with a feeling ALWAYS that I am in good hands. It's such a relief when you get to this stage in your life to have your primary doctor make you feel confident that your health is being watched after and cared about. I only wish I had had a doctor like her for the many years of my life before now. I would have been healthier and taken better care of myself.
About Dr. Adrea Samoleski, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1386677193
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samoleski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samoleski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samoleski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samoleski works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Samoleski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samoleski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samoleski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samoleski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.