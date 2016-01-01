Dr. Adolphus Lewis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adolphus Lewis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adolphus Lewis, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from University N Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
East Fort Worth Medical Clinic4732 E Lancaster Ave Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76103 Directions (817) 413-0943
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adolphus Lewis, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265403497
Education & Certifications
- University N Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteo Med
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.