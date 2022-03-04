Dr. Adolphus Bonar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adolphus Bonar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adolphus Bonar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Am Dogliotti College Of Medicine, University Of Liberia and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Endocrinology Associates2544 Court Dr Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 671-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr. Bonar and his staff for many years. He listens and he and his staff are very attentive to my needs.
About Dr. Adolphus Bonar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Am Dogliotti College Of Medicine, University Of Liberia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonar has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.