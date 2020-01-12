Overview

Dr. Adolph Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.



Dr. Johnson works at Primary Pediatrics in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.