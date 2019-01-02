Overview

Dr. Adolfo Teran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Teran works at Orange Doc Family Medicine Pllc in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.