Dr. Adolfo Silva, MD
Overview
Dr. Adolfo Silva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Adolfo Silva M.d.1660 E Herndon Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 981-5366
Lifepoint Wellness/Medical Ctr7455 N Fresno St Ste 202, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 981-5366
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and interested in your wellbeing.
About Dr. Adolfo Silva, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891731477
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.