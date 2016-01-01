Overview

Dr. Adolfo Rama, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rama works at Valley Diagnostic Clinic in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.