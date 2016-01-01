Overview

Dr. Adolfo Badillo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Badillo works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.