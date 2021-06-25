Overview

Dr. Adolfo Anchondo, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua Escuela De Medicina|Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Anchondo works at El Paso Pulmonary Association - Westside in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.