Dr. Adolfo Alonso, MD
Overview
Dr. Adolfo Alonso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Locations
Office of Dr. Carolynn J. Pass MD PA1001 Pine Heights Ave Ste 301, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 525-1515
Adolfo M Alonso md pa1 Texas Station Ct, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 560-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding comestic surgery with precision and care. Great Customer Service - Makes you feel as though you are his only client!
About Dr. Adolfo Alonso, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750352555
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Carney Hospital
- U of the East
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Alonso speaks Spanish.
