Overview

Dr. Adolfo Alonso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.

Dr. Alonso works at Office of Dr. Carolynn J. Pass MD PA in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office of Dr. Carolynn J. Pass MD PA
    1001 Pine Heights Ave Ste 301, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 525-1515
  2. 2
    Adolfo M Alonso md pa
    1 Texas Station Ct, Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 560-5880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
    Jan 09, 2021
    Outstanding comestic surgery with precision and care. Great Customer Service - Makes you feel as though you are his only client!
    Lynn — Jan 09, 2021
    About Dr. Adolfo Alonso, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750352555
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Internship
    • Carney Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U of the East
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adolfo Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

