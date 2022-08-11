Overview

Dr. Adnan Rafiq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Rafiq works at North Star Medical in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.