Overview

Dr. Adnan Peer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Peer works at Shaikh A. Ali, MD in Tomball, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.