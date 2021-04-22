Dr. Adnan Peer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Peer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adnan Peer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Locations
Northwest Houston Arthritis Clinic455 School St Ste 27, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-3767MondayClosedTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northwest Houston Arthritis Clinic845 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 102, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 985-1619
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staffs are very nice and show that they care.
About Dr. Adnan Peer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
