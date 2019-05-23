See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Adnan Nasir, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (34)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adnan Nasir, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Nasir works at Wake Dermatology Associates in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wake Dermatology Associates PA
    4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 408, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-1001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Rash
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Rash

Treatment frequency



Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 23, 2019
    I've been a patient of Dr. Nasir for about 4 years now and completely trust him with my skin. He is knowledgeable and friendly, and does not take any chances with moles that are suspicious-looking. I highly recommend him for full body scans and for skin infections. I can't speak of his abilities in other areas though. I also will say that the office staff really does kind of suck, but they're just a small part of my experience with Dr. Nasir so I can let it go.
    — May 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Adnan Nasir, MD
    About Dr. Adnan Nasir, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457429706
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

