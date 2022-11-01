Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD
Overview
Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ.
Dr. Mallick works at
Locations
-
1
Retina center of New Jersey1255 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 707-5632Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallick?
Dr Mallick was very thorough and pleasant
About Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1437597366
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallick works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.