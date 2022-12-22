Overview

Dr. Adnan Khdair, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Royal College of Physicians and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Khdair works at Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hiatal Hernia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.