See All Neurologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Adnan Khan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adnan Khan, MD

Neurology
5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adnan Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from King Edward Medical University.

Dr. Khan works at Community Health Center of Franklin County, Orange, MA in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy-Plano Office
    6839 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 379-8222
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Smart Neuro Health and Wellness Center ( Bent Tree health professionals)
    6045 Alma Rd, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 893-3376
  3. 3
    McKinney Medical Village
    7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 165, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 893-3376
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Benign Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Continuous Spike-Wave During Slow Sleep Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Dominant Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Recessive Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic-Spinal Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?

    Sep 05, 2021
    He is so nice. He is thorough and compassionate with me every time. I highly recommend. I see 3 Drs at Smart Health and Wellness
    Janna Powell — Sep 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adnan Khan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adnan Khan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khan to family and friends

    Dr. Khan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adnan Khan, MD.

    About Dr. Adnan Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649539172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Clinical Neurophysiology Fellowship with an Epilepsy track at Duke University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kaleida Health Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, New York.
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adnan Khan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.