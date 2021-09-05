Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adnan Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adnan Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from King Edward Medical University.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Legacy-Plano Office6839 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 379-8222Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Smart Neuro Health and Wellness Center ( Bent Tree health professionals)6045 Alma Rd, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 893-3376
McKinney Medical Village7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 165, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 893-3376Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
Ratings & Reviews
He is so nice. He is thorough and compassionate with me every time. I highly recommend. I see 3 Drs at Smart Health and Wellness
About Dr. Adnan Khan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology Fellowship with an Epilepsy track at Duke University Hospital
- Kaleida Health Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, New York.
- King Edward Medical University
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
