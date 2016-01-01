Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adnan Khan, DO
Overview
Dr. Adnan Khan, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Div of Hospital Medicine33 S 9th St Ste 701, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adnan Khan, DO
- Hospital Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1558865097
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University
- St. Louis University
- Lincoln Memorial University, Debusk College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Khan works at
