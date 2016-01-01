See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Adnan Haider, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adnan Haider, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Haider works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 293-1964
    Wvu Heart Institute
    600 Suncrest Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter

Hypothyroidism
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypercalcemia
Osteopenia
Diabetes Type 2
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Breast Pain
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Hair Loss
Hemorrhoids
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Adnan Haider, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689871899
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Unity Hospital Of Rochester
    Residency
    • Charleston Area Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adnan Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haider has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Haider has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

