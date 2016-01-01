Overview

Dr. Adnan Haider, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Haider works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.