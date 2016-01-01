See All Urologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Adnan Dervishi, MD

Urology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Adnan Dervishi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Memphis, TN and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Dervishi works at Urologic Oncology & Robotic Surgery in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urologic Oncology & Robotic Surgery
    4230 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 622-5046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichomoniasis Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Herpes Simplex Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Herpes Simplex Screening

Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Adnan Dervishi, MD

    • Urology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Albanian
    • 1932528692
    Education & Certifications

    • Hartford Hospital Urologic Oncology and Robotic Surgery
    • General Surgery- University of Louisville
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Memphis, TN
    • University Of Tennesse, Knoxville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adnan Dervishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dervishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dervishi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dervishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dervishi works at Urologic Oncology & Robotic Surgery in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Dervishi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dervishi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dervishi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dervishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dervishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

