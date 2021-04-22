Dr. Adnan Alkhalili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkhalili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Alkhalili, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Health - Willard Hospital, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Mercy St. Anne Hospital3404 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 407-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Mercy Health - Willard Hospital
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice man with great manners and expert plan of care. I trust him 100% to find the problem and help to get me back in health. Very nice staff also and I am ready for his relocation to the newer hospital setting.
About Dr. Adnan Alkhalili, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Hosp
- Seton Hall U
- University of Jordan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alkhalili has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alkhalili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkhalili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkhalili works at
Dr. Alkhalili has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alkhalili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkhalili. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkhalili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkhalili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkhalili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.