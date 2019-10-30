Dr. Adnan Alghadban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alghadban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Alghadban, MD
Overview
Dr. Adnan Alghadban, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Tichreen Faculty Of Med Lattakia Syria and is affiliated with Fairmont Regional Medical Center, Grafton City Hospital, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Locations
Associated Specialists Inc527 Medical Park Dr Ste 204, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 933-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairmont Regional Medical Center
- Grafton City Hospital
- Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Alghadban is an excellent doctor.I have recommended him to family and friends.
About Dr. Adnan Alghadban, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- University Of Tichreen Faculty Of Med Lattakia Syria
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
