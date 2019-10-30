Overview

Dr. Adnan Alghadban, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Tichreen Faculty Of Med Lattakia Syria and is affiliated with Fairmont Regional Medical Center, Grafton City Hospital, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Alghadban works at ASSOCIATED SPECIALISTS INC in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Sleep Apnea and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.