Overview

Dr. Adnan Akhtar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Celebration.



Dr. Akhtar works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

