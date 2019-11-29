Overview

Dr. Adnan Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Minneola, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Kidney & Hypertension Specialists in Minneola, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.