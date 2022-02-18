Overview

Dr. Adnan Afzal, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Afzal works at Healing Hearts Clinic - Conroe in Conroe, TX with other offices in Montgomery, TX, Spring, TX and Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.