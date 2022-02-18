Dr. Adnan Afzal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afzal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Afzal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adnan Afzal, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Afzal works at
Locations
Healing Hearts Clinic - Conroe100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 226-6107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Healing Hearts Clinic - Montgomery19782 Highway 105 W Ste 122, Montgomery, TX 77356 Directions (936) 246-4038
Healing Hearts Clinic - Spring9303 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (936) 246-4037
Healing Hearts Clinic - Woodlands129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 306, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 246-4034Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A great doctor, spend a lot of time asking and checking me, and always making sure that I understood all he was saying
About Dr. Adnan Afzal, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1790862985
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Dow Medical College
- Interventional Cardiology
