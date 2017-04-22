Dr. Admassu Hailu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hailu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Admassu Hailu, MD
Overview
Dr. Admassu Hailu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hailu works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Fremont Cardiology2540 N Healthy Way, Fremont, NE 68025 Directions (402) 727-7796Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Westroads Office Park1120 N 103rd Plz, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 391-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Fremont Health
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never had a doctor explain diagnosis as well as Dr. Hailu. I have an aneurysm and I did not understand what that meant. He took the time to draw a diagram, explain symptoms and also solutions. He called me personally after hours also to explain some tests I had done. Was so happy I found him.
About Dr. Admassu Hailu, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1831157825
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hailu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hailu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hailu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hailu has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hailu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hailu speaks Amharic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hailu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hailu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hailu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hailu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.